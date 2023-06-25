BrainChip Selects IPro Silicon IP to Serve Israel’s High Growth AI Market – Brai… – Press Release

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, has selected IPro Silicon IP Ltd. to expand its sales presence in Israel.

IPro has served Israel’s chip design community through best-in-class IP partnerships and first-class support. As a trusted sales source, IPro collaborates with customers by learning their exacting needs and providing world-class products that enable them to reach the market with state-of-the-art solutions fast.

IPro will offer BrainChip’s first-to-market, fully digital neuromorphic processor IP, Akida™, as part of its portfolio to enable Edge AI processing with unparalleled performance, precision, and economy of energy. Akida’s fully customizable, event-based AI neural processor provides the scalable architecture and small footprint required to boost efficiency by orders of magnitude, allowing SoC designers to overlay any of the traditional dynamic voltage and frequency scaling for further optimization. Greater AI performance at the Edge, untethered from the cloud, is a key enabler for the growth of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) market that is expected to be over a trillion dollars by 2030.

“We have a long tradition of partnering with IP leaders from around the world and ensuring successful implementations of their technology in our customers’ fabless designs,” said Mauro Diamant, GM of IPro. “With the addition of Akida’s efficient edge AI architecture that is easy to evaluate, design, develop and deploy, we are enabling our customers to deliver more innovative Edge AI solutions. We are pleased that BrainChip has selected IPro to be its sales representative in Israel and look forward to our mutual success, as well as that of our customers.”

“As BrainChip takes its leading AI technology into key new markets, it is imperative that we build local representation that can support customers and accelerate innovation,” said…