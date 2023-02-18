Brand Strategy Firm Founder, Professor and Speaker Sasha Strauss to Keynote Unit… – Press Release

Irvine, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

**MEDIA ALERT**

UNITEDAG TO HOST 43RD ANNUAL MEETING & CONFERENCE ON MARCH 6-7

ANAHEIM, CA— On MARCH 6-7, UNITEDAG, a member-owned agricultural trade association and leading health plan provider representing more than 1,000 organizations in California and Arizona, will invite media and the public to attend the 43RD ANNUAL MEETING & CONFERENCE. Themed “Building Communities,” the two-day event will focus on the importance of finding focus in employee benefits and the need for a more personalized benefits experience and greater options in hopes of building a healthier agricultural community. Building Communities is a conference where ideas will shape the future of agriculture, and collaboration will bring them closer to their collective vision. Keynote speaker Sasha Strauss Brand Strategy Firm Founder, Professor, and Speaker, will set the stage.

WHAT: UnitedAg’s 43rd Annual Conference – Building Communities

WHEN: March 6-7

WHO:

Sasha Strauss, Brand Strategy Firm Founder, Professor, and Speaker

Jeff Aiello, Chief Executive Officer, ValleyPBS

Tom Daly, Former California State Assemblymember, District 69

Louie A. Brown, Jr., Partner, Kahn Soares & Conway, LLP

Jayson Welter, General Counsel, UnitedAg

Eric Bream, Bream Family Farms

Rodney Braga, President & CEO, Braga Fresh Family Farms

Kirti Mutatkar, President & CEO, UnitedAg

CarlaDenise Edwards, Ph.D., Strategic & Board Advisor, Parsley Health, Clover Health & Heluna Health

WHERE: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel® & Spa | 1600 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802

Each year, UnitedAg showcases innovative healthcare and employer-focused sessions to advocate and raise awareness about the importance of quality healthcare benefits for the agricultural workforce to prevent and educate on important topics like diabetes prevention, mental health, substance misuse prevention, and other issues that impact the health and wellbeing of employees. UnitedAg is a recognized…