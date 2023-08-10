Brander Group Extends Exclusive Partnership with HESS Consortium – Press Release

Brander Group Inc., today’s largest and most trusted IPv4 address broker, has extended its exclusive partnership with the Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium (HESS Consortium). Brander Group will provide the HESS Consortium and the Coalition for College Cost Savings members and their collective member associations and institutions with opportunities to strategize, readdress and monetize IP address assets.

Brander Group has assisted over 100 Universities, Colleges, and Schools across the United States to generate extra funds from unitized IPv4 assets and re-invest into infrastructure, IT upgrades and sponsorship programs for students. The HESS Consortium and the Coalition for College Cost Savings will extend Brander Group’s services at discounted rates to over 330 HESS member institutions and 35 private state associations representing approximately 1100 private colleges and institutions by way of the HESS Consortium’s strategic partnership with the Coalition For College Cost Savings (The Coalition).

Through this continued partnership, Brander Group will provide HESS and Coalition members with assistance in the private or public sale of IP addresses on our go-to-market website IPv4Connect.com. The team at Brander Group will also help HESS members with marketing and selling IP Addresses, blacklist reporting and cleanup, routing records removal assistance, leading and directing all negotiations, assistance with the ARIN transfer process, chain of custody and secure funds transfers.

