Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards Are Open for Submissions – Press Release

Boca Raton, FL, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM Research, and analyst firm, has opened entries for its annual Excellence in Technology Awards. Often referred to as the Academy Awards of Human Capital Management, this is the original awards program focusing on corporate learning, talent, and HR best practices.

After another year of rapid changes for corporations and their stakeholders, technology is the vehicle that made it possible. Human Capital Management technologies provide team collaboration, inclusiveness, manager check-ins, remote training, a sense of well-being, and most importantly, engagement and productivity.

“Technology drives human capital management innovation. Our awards serve to recognize and validate the ingenuity, creativity and acquired technical expertise that are central to building value for all stakeholders,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

There are over 75 categories in the areas of Future of Work, Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, and Sales Enablement.

“There is an alphabet soup of transformative digital technologies – from AI and ML to VR, AR, ChatGPT, plus the Metaverse – that is rapidly reshaping work and the skills required to drive business success,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. “We always take steps to update our award offerings to reflect new approaches for improving the employee experience through technology innovation.”

The Technology Program has a dedicated focus on entries from solution providers offering technologies to organizations. They can enter on their own or jointly with their client organizations.

Awards are judged on value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, demos, and measurable results.

The deadline to enter is September 18, 2023. Winners will be announced on December 7, 2023, in a live webcast as a prelude to the HCM Excellence Conference, which features a live awards…