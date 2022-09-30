Brawijaya University develops GIS-based IoT for disaster mitigation – Press Release

Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sept 30, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Brawijaya University has developed an Internet of Things (IoT) technology based on the Geographic Information System (GIS) to mitigate disasters in Pronojiwo district, an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru.

A lecturer on urban planning at the Faculty of Engineering of Brawijaya University, Adipandang Yudono, Ph.D., has developed an Internet of Things (IoT) technology based on the Geographic Information System (GIS) to mitigate disasters in Pronojiwo district, an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru. ANTARA/HO

“The data generated by IoT can be crucial information in dealing with disaster-affected areas,” a lecturer of urban planning at the university’s Faculty of Engineering, Adipandang Yudono, Ph.D., said here on Thursday.

After the Semeru eruption some time ago, the IoT technology was used to enter a number of data regarding the number of refugees, logistics, the distribution of survivors, the location of the post, medicines, and food, among others, he informed.

According to Yudono, during the recovery period, the GIS-based IoT technology has been used to map the condition of agriculture, livestock, as well as damaged schools in affected areas.

“This data can be used as a support system for determining areas that can be rehabilitated or determining lines for the protected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, a volcanology and geothermal expert at Brawijaya University, Prof. Sukir Maryanto, said that the IoT system can work via two methods: through human media and the use of sensors.

When using human media, the IoT works in three stages, namely entering or inputting data, which can then be managed using a database, he informed. The database is then forwarded to the operational dashboard.

The operational dashboard contains infographics on the distribution of activities, the number of activities, and their graphs. Meanwhile, electronically, the IoT inputs data based on electronic sensors installed…