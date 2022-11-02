Brazil authorities examine video of crowd doing obvious Nazi salute





Brazilian authorities say they are investigating video of a rally in the Brazilian city of Sao Miguel do Oeste, in which people are seen performing a “Nazi salute.”

The rally, which took place in front of a military office in the city, appeared to be one of several rallies organized outside military bases on Wednesday as supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protested the results of Sunday’s presidential run-off vote, which saw Bolsonaro’s bid for reelection defeated by leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows a crowd of people, some carrying and others draped in the Brazilian flag, with many apparently performing a Nazi salute as the Brazilian national anthem plays.

It’s unclear who posted the video and CNN has not been able to verify its authenticity.

Nazi incitement is a…