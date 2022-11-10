Brazil navy finds no fraud in election, however refuses to rule it out





Brazil’s military has found no sign of vote-rigging in the country’s 2022 elections, according to a new report released this week. Yet worries persist that the report could fuel tensions among supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who repeatedly made unfounded claims about potential fraud on the campaign trail.

Leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the presidential vote in a runoff last month, leading some supporters of the far-right Bolsonaro to take to the streets in anger.

This week’s report, made public by Brazil’s Defense Ministry, showed no fraud or inconsistency in the electoral process, but refused to rule out the possibility entirely.

Instead, it described potential for a hypothetical security threat in the coding of programs for Brazil’s electronic voting machines. Because its audit didn’t have complete access to…