Brazil protests: Paintings suffers harm past restore

When thousands of rioters ransacked Brazil’s monumental government buildings on Sunday, political leaders condemned the grave attack on the country’s democratic fabric.
In waves of green and yellow, thousands of far-right supporters of Brazil’s ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro, wreaked havoc on Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace in Brasilia, leaving a trail of destruction behind them.
But the three buildings also held a rich collection of art, some of which suffered irreparable damage. The government has mourned the loss of key parts of the artistic collection, which it said represents an important chapter in its national history.
“The value of what was destroyed is incalculable because of the history it represents. The collection is a representation of all the presidents who…