Brazil strikes to guard indigenous Yanomani amid starvation deaths





CNN

—



Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for emergency action to assist the country’s Yanomami indigenous group, according to a government statement on Monday.

Living conditions among the relatively isolated Yanomani have deteriorated precipitously, with over 570 deaths from hunger over the last four years, according to CNN Brasil.

The new Brazilian government plan will aim to provide nutritional and health assistance to the Yanomami and to guarantee security in the territory, where illegal miners and trespassers have caused deforestation and are accused of spreading disease and blocking travel.

The operation – which will draw on Brazil’s Justice, Defense, Indigenous People and Mining Ministries – also seeks to ensure access to safe drinking water through wells and cisterns, and to measure mercury pollution in local waterways, another…