Brazilian ambassador apologizes to lacking Dom Phillips’ household for incorrect data





Phillips’ family told CNN in an email that Fred Arruda, Brazil’s ambassador to London, wrote to them on Tuesday saying: “We are deeply sorry the embassy passed on to the family yesterday information that did not prove correct.”

According to the family, Roberto Doring, deputy head of mission at the Brazilian embassy in London, called them on Monday to tell them that bodies had been found.

In a statement, the family said: “We were told by telephone that two bodies had been found but that (due to the fact it was still early morning in Brazil) no identification had taken place.”

The Brazilian Federal Police have repeatedly denied having found any bodies in the search for Phillips and Brazilian researcher Bruno Pereira, and on Monday evening, they said the day’s searches had ended “but nothing was found.”

“The information that is being released regarding the bodies of Mr Bruno Pereira and Mr Dom Phillips being found is not accurate,” the Federal Police said. “As already disclosed,…