Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t concede, however alerts cooperation with switch of energy in speech

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that he would “continue to fulfill all the commandments of our constitution” in a short speech at the presidential palace in Brasilia, after days of silence following his election loss to the leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He did not explicitly concede defeat, though the event appeared to signal his intention to cooperate with the transfer of power.

Taking the podium after the President, chief of staff Ciro Nogueira said that he would work with the new government and is waiting for Lula da Silva’s transition team to begin the handover.

“President Jair Messias Bolsonaro authorized me, when it is time, based on the law, to start the transition process,” Nogueira said.

Notably, Bolsonaro’s brief address did not contest the vote result. Instead, he thanked those who voted for him…