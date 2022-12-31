Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro leaves for the US forward of Lula’s inauguration



São Paulo, Brazil

CNN

—



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States on Friday, according to CNN Brasil, two days before the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva.

Bolsonaro took off from Brasília’s air base in a Brazilian Air Force plane. He was accompanied by advisers and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, CNN Brasil reported.

“I’m on a flight, I’ll be back soon,” Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil.

His decision to leave comes as Brazil’s government issued an ordinance on Friday authorizing five civil servants to accompany “future ex-president” Bolsonaro to Miami, Florida, between January 1 and 30, 2023.

While it is unclear when Bolsonaro plans to return, his trip to the US may break with Brazilian convention of outgoing leaders being present at their successors’ inauguration ceremony….