Brazil’s Supreme Courtroom orders Bolsonaro to testify over January 8 riots



Rio de Janeiro

CNN

—



Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered Jair Bolsonaro to testify before Federal Police within the next 10 days, as part of an investigation into the events of January 8, when the former president’s supporters attacked government buildings.

In a Friday press release from the court, Justice Alexandre de Moraes described Bolsonaro’s account of the day as essential for clarity around those events, which he described as acts of “coup d’etat.”

On January 8, thousands of protesters invaded the headquarters of the Brazilian government’s executive branch, Congress and the Supreme Court itself, in protest against the 2022 election results which handed the presidency to current leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The court’s inquiry into Bolsonaro focuses especially on whether he encouraged crimes…