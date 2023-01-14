Brazil’s Supreme Courtroom to analyze Bolsonaro over January 8 assaults





CNN

—



Brazil’s Supreme Court is to investigate former President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged involvement in the January 8 attacks on government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

The court’s decision follows a request by Brazil’s public prosecutor office, several members of which released a statement Friday describing the events of that day – when Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed and destroyed government buildings to protest the election of his rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – as “antidemocratic acts.”

“By posting a video on January 10 (two days after the attack) questioning the legality of the 2022 presidential elections, Bolsonaro delivered a public incitement to commit crimes,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro shared a Facebook video of a woman questioning the victory of Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October presidential election….