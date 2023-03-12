Breakaway Roper Jackie Crawford and Tie Down Roper Ty Harris Split $1MM Winnings… – Press Release

10th Annual “Crown Jewel of Rodeo” and Richest Single-Day Payday of Any Rodeo in the World Featured Halftime Performance by Cowboy Turned Country Superstar Cody Johnson

As the dust settled inside Globe Life Field at The American Rodeo, powered by Teton Ridge on Saturday, March 11, less than 10 seconds across two disciplines turned into the biggest single-day payout for breakaway roping winner Jackie Crawford and tie down winner Ty Harris, both Texas natives.

The American winners (L to R): Junior Nogueira, Kaleb Driggers, Ty Harris, Jackie Crawford, Lisa Lockhart, Stetson Wright, Kaycee Feild, Tyler Waguespack. Photo credit Michael Clark.

“You can play out a million different scenarios in your mind, but the odds of it coming true just always seem so far,” Jackie Crawford said following the nationally televised western sports event. “We prepare for it, we work for it, and we are just thankful for the opportunity that has been given to us and to be able to capitalize on it, I truly cannot believe that this just happened.”

Hailing from Stephenville, TX, breakaway roper Jackie Crawford is no stranger to world titles in the rodeo world as the second most decorated member in the WPRA and now two-time American Rodeo breakaway roping winner. But this is her first time taking home a winning title as a contender at The American Western Weekend – and the first time a cowgirl has also carried the title. 24-year-old Ty Harris, a San Angelo, TX native, recently finished 11th in the tie down roping world standings and qualified for his fourth straight NFR. This is his first American Rodeo win.

Celebrating its 10th year, The American Rodeo features competitors in all eight traditional rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and healing), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull…