Breaking Barriers: The Rise of Women Impact Investors – Press Release

Genus Capital Management Announces Gender-Lens-Informed Portfolio Management Approach to Help Narrow the Investment Gender Gap and Progress the Impact Investing Movement

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Genus, a sustainable and impact focused wealth management firm in Canada, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting and empowering women impact investors through a gender-lens-informed portfolio management approach.

Despite being underrepresented in investing, women are becoming more financially independent and recognizing the importance of investing to secure their future, as well as their families’. Genus recognizes the need to narrow the investment gender gap so that women can feel empowered to meet financial goals for themselves and future generations.

Later this month, Genus is hosting a virtual panel discussion with some of Canada’s impact investing leaders about women’s critical role in progressing the impact investing movement in Canada. This progression has been seen not just within the investment community, but also through the work of women in investment philanthropy, research and metric development and in policy and government roles.

Moreover, women investors prefer to invest in companies with positive social or environmental impact. According to a survey by Cerulli Associates, it has been found that about 52% of women would like to invest in businesses that have a beneficial social or environmental impact. Such is the case for only 44% of men. Genus has been offering sustainable investing solutions since 1994. Genus has offered their High Impact fund since 2013. Portfolio management comes down to each client’s personal values, needs, and goals, and through the gender-lens-informed portfolio management approach at Genus, women investors can safely explore how best to put their wealth to work toward the issues that match their values.

While feeling heard, understood, and taken seriously in the financial services sector can be rare for…