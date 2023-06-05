Breakthrough Study Reveals Executives Are Not Adequately Protected From Personal… – Press Release

Extensive research by BlackCloak and Ponemon Institute reveals alarming findings on the growing threat of executive personal cyber-attacks, lack of readiness, and safeguards in place

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection for executives, board members, and senior leaders, today, in collaboration with Ponemon Institute, published the Understanding the Serious Risk to Executives’ Personal Digital Lives Report. The report reveals alarming findings about the growing threat of cyber attacks on the personal digital lives of executives and the lack of preparedness among organizations to prevent and mitigate potential damage.

The comprehensive study assesses the understanding and readiness of 553 US-based cybersecurity leaders in dealing with the vulnerabilities associated with executives’ personal digital lives and the necessary steps to protect them. “The study underscores the critical gap in cybersecurity readiness and the urgent need for organizations to enhance their protection of executives’ personal digital lives,” said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak, and Distinguished Fellow of the Ponemon Institute.

“Our findings indicate that CISOs are seeing real harm that equates at the same level of a corporate data breach incident associated with risks to corporate executives,” said Dr. Larry Ponemon, Chairman and Founder of the Ponemon Institute. “With the attack surface being significantly expanded to include the home and personal devices, key breaches in the past year that have resulted from key employees being targeted, and the reality that CISOs believe executives’ personal cybersecurity is a risk, the time to mitigate this risk is now.”

The research sheds light on the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard executives, as the attacks are primarily designed to hack into corporate systems. Key findings from the study include: