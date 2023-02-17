Breast Implants Global Market Report 2023: Growth in Demand for Gummy Bear Impla… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Breast Implants Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global breast implants market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.99% from 2022 to 2028. The rapid acceptance of minimally invasive breast augmentation is anticipated to provide significant growth to the market. The emergence of under-the-muscle (armpit) breast enlargement, also called transaxillary breast augmentation, has revolutionized the breast implants market as the scar is not visible in these procedures and is thus considered a minimally invasive procedure.

In recent years, transaxillary breast augmentation has grown and is gaining popularity. The growing popularity of transaxillary breast augmentation procedures can be attributed to a lower risk of scarring.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growth in Demand for Gummy Bear Implants

Technological Advances in Breast Implants

Increase in Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Breast Augmentation Procedures

Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Surgeries

Market Restraints

Complications Associated With Breast Implants

High Cost of Breast Augmentation Procedures

Increase in Product Recalls



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The silicone segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.96% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% in the global breast implants market. The silicone implant’s larger share can be attributed to its soft and natural texture, like natural breast tissues. Recent advancement in silicone implants is gummy bear implants. A gummy bear silicone implant offers a more natural shape to the reconstructed breast and is safer than traditional ones. The silicone implant segment does not pose a risk for disorders linked with the immune system. Due to this feature, hard scar tissue formation is less likely around the…