Breathing Circuits Market is estimated to be US$ 1.3 billion by 2022 with a CAGR… – Press Release

Covina, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Breathing Circuits Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the rising demand for critical care services, and the growing adoption of advanced anesthesia techniques. Breathing circuits are medical devices used to deliver respiratory gases from a mechanical ventilator or anesthesia machine to a patient’s lungs. These circuits are essential in critical care, emergency care, and anesthesia procedures, as they provide a pathway for oxygen and anesthetic gases to reach the patient’s airways. Breathing circuits typically consist of a series of flexible tubing, valves, connectors, and other components that are designed to deliver gas to the patient while also allowing for the removal of carbon dioxide. They may be disposable or reusable, depending on the specific application and medical setting.

Breathing Circuit Market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The Breathing Circuit Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End-Users and Region.

Based on Type, Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into Closed Breathing Circuits, Semi-Open Breathing Circuits, and Semi-Closed Breathing Circuits.

Based on Application, Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into Respiratory Dysfunction, Anesthesia.

Based on End-Users, Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others.

By Region, the Breathing Circuit Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

