BreathMo®: The New Generation ECMO system Revealed at ASAIO Conference – Press Release

SUZHOU, China, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Last month, the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) 68th Annual Meeting was successfully held in San Francisco. magAssist’s product, BreathMo® was highlighted in the meeting.

Dr. Dong Guo from Beijing Anzhen Hospital, introduced the innovation of the device featured in a study titled “A 14-Day In-Vivo Evaluation of a Newly Developed Maglev ECMO System BreathMo®, ” demonstrating its effectiveness and safety for providing both pulmonary and cardiac support.

A life-saving tool that experienced fast growth with 40% CAGR in China

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) provides essential support for intensive care unit (ICU) patients, 60% of whom develop heart or respiratory failure with a mortality rate of 23-75%. In China, ECMO has become a crucial mechanical circulatory support (MCS) for critically ill patients with data showing that the number of ECMO cases has increased almost fourfold from 2,826 in 2017 to 10,656 in 2021. (Data from the China ECMO Report 2021 and the survey of the Extracorporeal Life Support Committee of the Chinese Medical Doctor Association)

The growing demand for ECMO is also fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which prolonged ECMO support was commonly used to treat those who suffer from severe symptoms. The limitation of the existing ECMO systems exposed the need for medical device manufacturers to upgrade ECMO devices equipped with advanced functions. These features include a full maglev pump with higher hemocompatibility, an oxygenator with high gas exchange efficiency and low cross-oxygenator pressure drop, aiming to provide long-term life-saving support to patients in need.

The newly developed ECMO, delivering greater performance and safety

During the conference, Dr. Guo pointed out that it is essential to develop ECMOs with full maglev centrifugal pumps, which may better support patients in the long run. The full maglev centrifugal pumps have emerged as a highly…