Breezes Bahamas donates $100,000 to The Bahamas’ Golden Jubilee celebration – Press Release

As The Bahamas celebrates 50 years of independence, Breezes Bahamas joins the Golden Jubilee festivities as a Jubilee Sponsor with a $100,000 contribution.

NASSAU, The Bahamas, July 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — On July 10, 1973, The Bahamas achieved full independence from the United Kingdom as a Commonwealth realm within the Commonwealth of Nations. 50 years later, as the island nation prepares to commemorate its Golden Jubilee, Breezes Bahamas joins as a Jubilee Sponsor with a $100,000 contribution.

“We at Breezes Bahamas cherish our longstanding partnership with The Bahamas since we purchased our oceanfront, all-inclusive resort on Cable Beach back in 1994 and opened the doors in 1995 after completing renovations,” said Muna Issa, Managing Director of Breezes Bahamas. “We’re excited to move forward, upward, onward together with The Bahamas.”

On July 9, 2023, visitors of all ages are invited to attend the Golden Jubilee: Ecumenical Service, Military Tattoo and Cultural Show at Clifford Park in Nassau. Vendor stands open at 4:00pm and the show starts at 5:00pm. Events organized for the island nation’s independence celebration are designed to stimulate the local economy, foster Bahamian pride, commemorate the nation’s rich history and shine a light on the way forward.

Visitors are also welcome to attend the 50th Independence People’s Rush when Junkanoo, The Bahamas’ famous national cultural celebration, will rouse Bay Street with the rhythmic sounds of cow bells and goat skin drums starting at 1:00am.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore.

About Breezes Bahamas

Breezes Bahamas is a 391-room all-inclusive beach…