Brendon McCullum: ECB speaking to England Take a look at coach over betting adverts

Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests for New Zealand

The England and Wales Cricket Board is talking to England Test coach Brendon McCullum over his involvement with betting organisation 22Bet.

The New Zealander joined the company as an ambassador in January and has appeared in advertisements online.

“We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet,” said the ECB.

“We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed.”

McCullum posted a video on his own Facebook page on 27 March promoting 22Bet’s markets on the Indian Premier League.

The ECB’s anti-discrimination code says “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition” is an offence.

The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum one-year period…