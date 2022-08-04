Brett D’Oliveira: Birmingham Phoenix signal Worcestershire all-rounder for The Hundred

Brett D’Oliveira scored 315 runs at a strike-rate of 145 and took 12 wickets in this season’s T20 Blast

Worcestershire all-rounder Brett D’Oliveira has been drafted into the Birmingham Phoenix squad for this season’s Hundred.

The 30-year-old, who captains the Pears in red-ball and 50-over cricket, is the sixth player from the county to join the 100-ball competition.

He will link up with Warwickshire-bound Moeen Ali at Edgbaston-based Phoenix.

“It’s great to have this opportunity to test myself against some of the best white ball players around,” he said. external-link

“I know the Phoenix did tremendously well last year in reaching the final, and Dillon (Pennington) and Pat (Brown) said it was a great learning experience.

“That is how I am looking at it as well, to try and help the team do well again but also to pick up some knowledge which will only be of benefit when I return to New Road.”

In addition to Moeen, D’Oliveira joins batter Jack Haynes, fast bowlers Pat Brown and Muhammad…