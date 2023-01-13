Brett Hutton: Nottinghamshire seamer indicators new two-year contract

Brett Hutton has a first-class career haul of 248 wickets

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has signed a new two-year contract.

Hutton, 29, is now committed to the promoted Division One side until 2024.

The Yorkshire-born former Notts academy product has taken 83 wickets across all formats, including 55 in first-class cricket, over the past two summers.

That followed Hutton’s return to Trent Bridge after three years with Northants, while he also played one game for Surrey last season, against a Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI.

He was also the leading wicket taker in the One-Day Cup, claiming 22 in nine matches to help Notts reach the quarter-finals.

“The way things have gone for me and the team have shown that returning to the club was the right move,” he said. “It’s great to be part of a side that I believe is on the up.

“We have a lot of depth in the bowling department, so I’m having to fight for my place. That’s giving us the competition we need to drive standards and keep…