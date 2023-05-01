Breville® Introduces the Joule Turbo Sous Vide, the First Model In the Category… – Press Release

Easy to Achieve Delicious Meals in Half the Time

TORRANCE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Breville , the iconic global brand that delivers premium kitchen appliances rooted in innovation and design, announces the launch of the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide, the company’s first hardware evolution to the beloved Joule™ Sous Vide since its launch disrupted the market in 2015.

The Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide is the combined innovation of Breville’s award-winning product design and engineering and ChefSteps’ software and James Beard award-winning recipe content, which makes it even easier for cooks of all levels to include sous vide cooking in their weekly routines.

Proprietary algorithms and software accumulated from years of consumer feedback and testing have resulted in the advanced Joule™ Turbo technology which allows the immersion circulator to get perfectly done foods in half the time of traditional sous vide cooking. This means cooks will be able to get meals on the table perfectly in half the time – every time.

Over eight years of research and development went into the Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide’s software where Douglas Baldwin, Phd, Breville’s Senior Mathematician and Food Expert, and his team, took the same type of mathematics used to track rockets in space and apply them to sous vide, to ensure accurate and faster results for home cooks.

“Since day one, our mission has always been to help passionate cooks be more creative and confident in the kitchen and part of that is making sous vide an approachable method for cooks of all levels,” said ChefSteps and Joule™ co-founder Grant Crilly. “The new Joule™ Turbo Sous Vide answers some struggles we’ve heard in the community for years. New software which incorporates years of innovation and development has now made it possible to achieve the same perfect results, in half the time, for experiences like cooking steak, automatically.”

Through the…