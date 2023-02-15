Brianna Ghey: Boy and woman charged with homicide of trans teen in English park



London

CNN

—



Two schoolchildren have been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old transgender girl in an English village.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a park in Warrington in the country’s northwest on Saturday afternoon. The two teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons.

Members of the public contacted the emergency services at 3.13 p.m. that day after Ghey’s body was found on a path in Linear Park, in the village of Culcheth, police said. She was found with fatal stab wounds, police told CNN.

Police initially said there was no evidence to suggest the circumstances surrounding Ghey’s death was hate related, before later adding that all lines of inquiry were being explored, “including whether this was a hate crime.”

After news of Ghey’s death broke, her…