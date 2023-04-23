Brighton 0-0 Man Utd (6-7 on pens): Victor Lindelof scores profitable penalty to arrange first all-Manchester FA Cup remaining

Brighton have never won the FA Cup and Solly March was the only player to miss a penalty in the shootout

Manchester United set up a first FA Cup final against Manchester City after beating Brighton in a tense penalty shootout at a rain-lashed Wembley Stadium.

In a match that finished goalless after extra time it fell to United defender Victor Lindelof to score the decisive spot-kick after Solly March sent his effort high over the bar.

The result means Erik ten Hag’s side have reached their second domestic final of the season, having won the Carabao Cup in February.

In a scrappy semi-final that fell short of expectations, both goalkeepers excelled with David de Gea making several fine saves and Brighton’s Robert Sanchez brilliantly turning away Marcus Rashford’s deflected effort in extra time.

March’s miss came after 12 successful penalties, before Lindelof stepped up to set up a mouth-watering all-Manchester encounter back at the national stadium on 3 June.

