Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 West Ham United: James Ward-Prowse scores first objective for Hammers

James Ward-Prowse’s opener was the midfielder’s 50th Premier League goal

West Ham United continued their unbeaten Premier League start by stunning Brighton with a clinical counter-attacking display as James Ward-Prowse scored his first Hammers goal.

The win means West Ham end the day top of the Premier League on goals scored, although Manchester City and Liverpool could both leap above them with wins on Sunday.

Ward-Prowse opened the scoring when he tapped in from two yards out in the 19th minute after good work from Michail Antonio.

Jarrod Bowen added a second for the visitors in the 58th minute, bringing down Said Benrahma’s cross before poking the ball into the corner.

And though Brighton continually dominated possession and territory, Bowen set up Antonio to drill a shot into the corner for the away side’s third in the 63rd minute.

The Seagulls scored a late consolation goal when Pascal Gross’ drive effort found the far corner, but David Moyes’ men survived a late surge of Brighton…