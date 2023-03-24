Brii Biosciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports Full-Year 2022 Financial … – Press Release

Company maintains priority focus on clinical programs to develop a novel functional cure for hepatitis B viral (HBV) infection and a potential first-of-its-kind treatment for postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorders (MDD)

Multiple Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) clinical data readouts and Phase 2b clinical trial initiations expected in 2023

Operations well-funded through 2025

Company to host conference call today at 8:00 PM HKT / 8:00 AM ET

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brii Biosciences Limited (“Brii Bio,” “we,” or the “Company”, stock code: 2137.HK), a biotechnology company developing therapies to improve patient health and choice across diseases with high unmet needs, today announced a corporate update and reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

“In 2022 we achieved several key clinical, commercial and corporate milestones that strengthen our overall position to tackle major public health challenges on behalf of patients.” Stated Zhi Hong, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brii Bio, “Throughout the upcoming year, we will continue to advance our lead clinical development programs as we work to bring a functional cure for hepatitis B viral infection to patients in China and potential first-of-its-kind treatment options for postpartum depression and major depressive disorders to patients in the U.S. Across our broader infectious and central nervous system disease portfolios, we look forward to adding new best-in-class partnerships and applying our proven internal discovery capabilities to strategically shape and position the Company for long-term growth and success.”

Beyond its lead clinical programs in hepatitis B viral (HBV) infection, postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorders (MDD), Brii Bio and its partners are advancing a broad pipeline of more than 10 differentiated treatment options for anxiety and major depressive disorders, human immunodeficiency virus…