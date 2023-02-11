Brit Awards 2023: Might Harry Types sweep the board?

Harry Styles could dominate the Brit Awards on Saturday night, with bookmakers predicting he’ll win all four of the awards he’s nominated for.
The star is set to repeat his success from the Grammys, where the airbrushed pop LP Harry’s House won best album.
Styles is also up for best artist, best pop act and song of the year, for his ubiquitous smash hit, As It Was.
He faces competition from Stormzy, Dua Lipa and indie duo Wet Leg when the ceremony kicks off at 20:30 GMT.
It’s the first time the event has been held on a Saturday night – with bosses hoping the new time slot will help boost audience figures, which fell to an historic low of 2.7 million people in 2022.
In the 1990s, the Brits regularly attracted nine million viewers to its live shows, but audiences have been falling steadily for two decades.
The 2023 instalment hopes to reverse the decline with…