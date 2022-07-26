Brittney Griner to testify in trial, attorneys say





“Griner will testify tomorrow, and after that, it’s her decision whether she answers any questions or not,” Alexander Boykov, a lawyer for Griner, told CNN on Tuesday. Prosecutors also will have an opportunity to question Griner.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist made a brief court appearance at the Khimki court of the Moscow region on Tuesday where her defense team presented evidence.

Griner, 31, pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this month but the US State Department says she is wrongfully detained. She faces up to 10 years in prison. Griner’s supporters have called for her release over fears she is being used as a political pawn amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

At Tuesday’s hearing, which lasted about an hour, a narcologist brought in by Griner’s lawyers said that based on the WNBA player’s prescription, it is likely Griner used the cannabis oil found in her luggage for medical purposes rather than recreational purposes.

The narcologist, Mikhail Tetyushkin, explained that…