BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investi… – Press Release

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE – SCU)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sculptor will be acquired by Rithm Capital Corp. (“Rithm”) (NYSE – RITM). Sculptor shareholders will receive $11.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Sculptor Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Rithm paying less than full value for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sculptor-capital-management-inc-nyse-scu/.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – NLTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Neoleukin will merge with Neurogene Inc. Neoleukin will issue to pre-merger Neurogene stockholders shares of Neoleukin common stock as merger consideration in exchange for the cancellation of shares of capital stock of Neurogene, and Neurogene will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Neoleukin. Pre-merger Neoleukin stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company and pre-merger Neurogene stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Neoleukin Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Neoleukin shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/neoleukin-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-nltx/.

Pardes Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq – PRDS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Pardes will be acquired by MediPacific, Inc. for a price per share of not less than $2.02 in cash and an additional cash amount of not more than…