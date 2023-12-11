Bronny James: LeBron James’ son makes school debut after cardiac arrest

Bronny James: LeBron James' son makes college debut after cardiac arrest


Bronny James, the son of basketball legend LeBron James, said he was “thankful for everything” as he made his college debut less than five months after collapsing with a cardiac arrest.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in the first half for the University of Southern California in their 84-79 defeat by Long Beach State.

James was found to have a congenital heart defect in July and was cleared to return to the sport in November.

“Proud of you kid,” LeBron James said.

“Today you’ve given me more life.”

The four-time NBA champion, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, added in a post on Instagram: “Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!!

“Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!!”

LeBron, 38, was courtside for the game alongside family members including his other children, son Bryce Maximus and daughter Zhuri.

They rose to their…



