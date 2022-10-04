Brown boobies might disappear from the Brac

(CNS): The colony of brown boobies on Cayman Brac is declining and could disappear altogether if they are not protected. These striking seabirds, which are declining in numbers worldwide, are found across the region but only on the Brac in the Cayman Islands. They are among the bird species under threat locally and included in the National Conservation Council’s proposed Species Conservation Plan. This would protect six breeds of colonial nesting seabirds across the three islands.

Habitat loss and human disturbance arising from coastal development pose serious threats for many of these species, and the objective of the conservation plan is to stabilise and then increase the number of breeding pairs of all the local nesting seabirds. But the extent to which the ground-nesting brown boobies are now threatened locally makes them in particular need of formal protection.

According to Brackers, in the early 20th Century there were thousands of brown boobies on the…