Bryan proposes transferring governor to take again seaside

(CNS): As vendors, cruise ship passengers and local residents begin to clash over the use of Seven Mile Public Beach in the face of dwindling access, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has suggested that the official residence of the Cayman Islands governor should be moved so that this stretch of the beach can be reclaimed for the public. Bryan has said he has raised the issue with his Cabinet colleagues and is now working on a proposal to find another secure home for future governors away from the islands’ top attraction.

Speaking Friday on Radio Cayman’s For the Record, the minister set out some of the challenges surrounding increasing unregulated beach vending on Seven Mile Beach. He said the solution is for government to acquire more beachfront land as it is clear that vendors need a location and residents want a place to call their own.

One potential area was the current governor’s residence.

“I’ve said to my colleagues, I think it’s time for us, and…