Bryan voted in as CTO chairman unopposed

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has been voted in as chair of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). The local minister was elected unopposed on Tuesday evening during the CTO Council of Ministers meeting at the regional tourism conference currently being hosted at the Ritz-Carlton. Bryan is the first CTO chairman from the Cayman Islands and he steps into the post after becoming tourism minister less than 18 months ago, when the borders were still closed.

Cayman Islands Director of Tourism Rosa Harris has been elected as chair of the CTO Board of Directors, giving Cayman a prominent position in the organisation as tourism goes through the process of recovery and what is expected to be a competitive time for the industry.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization is a regional association focused on the development of the sector. Its membership includes two dozen countries and territories across the region, as well as…