BTAI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Frau… – Press Release

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut captioned Martin v. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. et al (Case No. 3:23-cv-00915) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) BTAI securities between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until September 5, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On December 15, 2021, the Company announced that it had initiated a program to evaluate BXCL501 for the treatment of acute agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The Company announced that the program consisted of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies: TRANQUILITY II and TRANQUILITY III. The studies were purportedly designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BXCL501 in adults 65 years and older across the range of illness including mild, moderate, and severe dementia in assisted living or residential facilities and nursing homes.

However, on June 29, 2023, before the market opened, BioXcel disclosed that its principal investigator for the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY II clinical trial had failed to “adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board” for some subjects and failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The Company further disclosed that the same principal investigator “may have fabricated” email correspondence purporting to demonstrate that the investigator timely submitted to the Company’s pharmacovigilance safety vendor a report of a serious…