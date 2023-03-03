Bubba, Buster, Paw-Paw – who’s who in Murdaugh homicide trial

CayamnMamaNews
Maggie and Alex Murdaugh


Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

Maggie Murdaugh, pictured here with Alex, was said to be a devoted mother

By Holly Honderich

in Washington

In the southernmost corner of South Carolina, a balmy, rural stretch known as the Lowcountry, the Murdaugh family enjoyed a rarefied space – masters of the privileged and powerful class that controlled the area.

But two years ago that life began to unravel when Alex Murdaugh – the fourth generation scion of a local legal dynasty – called police to report his wife Maggie and son Paul had been shot on the grounds of their family estate.

After a six-week trial the former lawyer was found guilty of both murders.

Murdaugh’s case, a tale of death, deception and drugs, became one of the most closely watched in the country.

Here’s a look at the main characters of this story, now a family torn apart.

Alex Murdaugh – guilty of double murder

The central figure in this saga is a wealthy lawyer who worked at the private litigation firm…



