Bubble Tea Market Size & Share to Surpass $4.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market … – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Bubble Tea Market is valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

One of the primary elements fostering a favorable outlook for the market is the significant increase in the food and beverage sector worldwide. Additionally, increased health consciousness among the populace and growing knowledge of the advantages of regular bubble tea intake are fueling market expansion.

We forecast that the fruit flavor category in bubble tea market sales will account for more than 24% of total sales by 2028. Due to its higher nutritional content than other types, its variety of flavors, and the high consumer desire for it, this section of the tea market is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/bubble-tea-market-1997/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Wide Product Selection Attracting Millennials to Accelerate Growth

The market offers a variety of sorts and tastes, including fruit-flavored, green jasmine, and black tea. There are several varieties of fruit-flavored tea, including sweetened fruit drinks and cream drinks with fruit flavoring. The lactose-intolerant population has access to black, green jasmine, and other tea varieties. The consumer has additional alternatives thanks to the availability of wide boba tea varieties. This marketing tactic aids in bringing in more customers. To draw customers, its stores are also introducing new flavors and compositions. Millennials’ need for premium tea kinds with distinctive flavor options has also caused them to gravitate toward such items, contributing to the industry’s expansion.

Consumer Movement Toward Healthier Options to Support Growth

Consumers are turning to sugar substitutes like stevia, agave, and honey due to diseases…