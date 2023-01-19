Bud Gentle and Budweiser are getting a makeovers at this 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl



New York

CNN

—



Anheuser-Busch may no longer be the only alcohol brand to advertise at the Super Bowl, but it will still have a major presence — even as rivals pounce on the opportunity, following a 33-year drought.

The beer company announced Thursday that it will have three minutes of national air time during this year’s big game, focusing on its biggest brands, including Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light. The decision to share the spotlight with rival liquor and beer companies in the Super Bowl comes after it chose not to renew its exclusivity deal last year with the NFL, worth a reported $250 million annually.

Benoit Garbe, chief marketing officer for Anheuser-Busch, told CNN the Super Bowl remains a “great way to kick off the new year” and the highly watched game is a “beautiful platform to showcase our brand and creativity.” The brand has engineered some of the…