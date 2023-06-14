Budding Golf Star Priest James Rivera Overcame a Life-Threatening Injury to Find… – Press Release

The teen now has a motivational podcast & charitable foundation

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Priest James Rivera, founder of Burn Factory LLC, had his life turned upside down at the age of 13 when a science experiment conducted by his sixth-grade teacher went terribly wrong and caught him on fire. He was rushed to UCSD Hospital, placed in ICU, and was given a 50% chance of survival. He persevered through his injuries when he decided to get out of the hospital bed and began putting three balls a day into a glass jar. Outlets like CBS have covered his incredible story.

Since this life-changing event, Priest has expanded his mission far beyond being a competitive golfer. Upon reflection on his time in the hospital, he came up with a way to help others struggling with traumatic injuries, and The Priest James Foundation was born. Proceeds for the Priest James Foundation go towards donating putting greens to hospitals and others to help people recovering from devastating illnesses or accidents to heal through the sport of golf.

Along with his brother Phenix, Priest also founded a podcast called the Burn Factory, which was named after his “Burn Moment,” that point of no return where we decide to turn our burning pain into success and triumph. His powerful story has already attracted many megastars, the likes of the NFL legend Michael Vick, UFC Champion Brandon Moreno, and Boxing World Champions Fernando Vargas and Shawn Porter, to open up about their burn moments on his podcast – the Burn Factory. Since its launch in late December 2022, the Burn Factory Podcast has surpassed 100,000 downloads.

About Priest:

