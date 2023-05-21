Buffalo and Colorado March to the National Lacrosse League Finals, Again – Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, May 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The defending National Lacrosse League (@NLL) champion Colorado Mammoth and the Buffalo Bandits advanced to the 2023 NLL Finals following Colorado’s 9-7 thrilling victory over Calgary in Saturday’s NLL West Conference Final Game 3. The same two teams battled for the NLL championship last season in an epic three-game series.

This season’s championship battle begins Saturday, May 27 at 7pm ET/5pm MT at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with live coverage on ESPNU, TSN, ESPN+ and TSN+. The best-of-three series shifts to Denver’s Ball Arena for Game 2 on Monday, May 29 at 4pm ET/2pm MT on ESPN2, TSN, ESPN+ and TSN+. A deciding Game 3, if necessary, heads back to Buffalo on Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm ET/5:30pm MT and broadcast live on TSN, TSN+ and ESPN+.

The Mammoth’s win on Saturday concluded an exciting series in which all three games were decided by two goals or less. Colorado, the West #4 seed, edged Calgary (West #2), 8-7 at Ball Arena in Game 1 on May 11, with the Roughnecks returning the favor, 13-12, at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 13 to set up the winner-take-all game.

The Bandits, seeded #1 in the East, dispatched #2 Toronto, 14-5 on May 12 and 17-8 on May 13 to advance and await the West champion. This marks the third straight Finals appearance for the Bandits.

2023 NLL Finals Schedule – Colorado Mammoth (W4) vs. Buffalo Bandits (E1)

Game 1: Saturday, May 27, 7pm ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo; ESPNU, TSN, ESPN+, TSN+

Game 2: Monday, May 29, 4pm ET, Ball Arena, Denver; ESPN2, TSN, ESPN+, TSN+

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, June 3, 7:30pm ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo; TSN, TSN+, ESPN+

To view the 2023 NLL Playoffs bracket, visit https://www.nll.com/standings/.

