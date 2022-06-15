Buffalo capturing suspect Payton Gendron faces federal hate crime costs





CNN

—



Alleged mass shooter Payton S. Gendron faces multiple federal hate crime charges carrying the potential of the death penalty in the killing of 10 Black people last month at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the US Justice Department said Wednesday.

The charges against the White suspect came as Attorney General Merrick Garland visited the site of the massacre and met with families of the victims.

“No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin,” Garland said after meeting with family members.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York stated that, “Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people…