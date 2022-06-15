Buffalo capturing suspect Payton Gendron faces federal hate crime fees





The charges against the White suspect came as Attorney General Merrick Garland visited the site of the massacre and met with families of the victims.

“No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin,” Garland said after meeting with family members.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York stated that, “Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks.” The complaint detailed extensive plans Gendron allegedly made for the assault.

Gendron is accused of shooting 13 people, ages 20 to 86, at the Tops Friendly Market on May 14. Eleven were Black and two were White, Buffalo police said.

The 18-year-old suspect is charged with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in…