Buildrs to launch Web3 CRM and Data Platform at Istanbul Fintech Week – Press Release

Buildrs – a Swiss-based company driving the adoption of Web3 – is set to unveil the Buildrs Platform – a CRM and data platform at Istanbul Fintech Week. The launch of this pioneering technology platform will take place on 13 April 2023, and is accompanied by endorsement from Riyadh-based investment company Quara Holding.

The Buildrs Platform is a powerful all-in-one Web3 solution designed to help enterprises scale, manage client relationships, and engage with future customers. The platform integrates on-chain and off-chain data sources to provide businesses with deep customer insights, allowing them to analyze customer interactions across multiple blockchains.

By embracing Web3, companies can stay relevant, future-proof their business, and tap into the demand for next-gen experiences while connecting with younger consumers who prioritize data privacy, ownership, fair share, and autonomy.

“As the Web3 ecosystem continues to expand and transform the business landscape, it’s imperative for companies to adapt to these changes or risk becoming obsolete,” said Viktor Andreas, CEO of Buildrs. “We believe that Web3 is a key building block of future business, and with the Buildrs Platform, we are empowering enterprises to not only keep up with the change but also thrive in the Web3 economy.”

Buildrs technology is already being explored by Riyadh-based investment company Quara Holding. Vice Chairman of Quara Holding, Ziad El Chaar, said the investment company was committed to investing in the future and exploring new technologies that would transform the way business is conducted.

“Quara Holding is committed to investing in the future and exploring new technologies that will transform the way we do business. We have been exploring Web3 and believe that it has the potential to revolutionize customer interactions and several industries. We are constantly assessing how to leverage Web3 and enhance our customer engagement and bring value to our diverse…