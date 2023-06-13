Bull Market or Bust? The Global Used Vehicle Market Dash to $2.5 Trillion by 202… – Press Release

Gurugram, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Used Vehicle market is moderately fragmented with multiple dealers (both organized and unorganized) operating in the industry. Majority of the used vehicles are sourced from vehicle-rental/ leasing companies & auctions. Direct buying from consumers or individual sellers is another major source.

1. Is the market for Used Vehicle increasing Globally?

There is a significant growth in the used vehicle sales during forecast period majorly due to expected increase in hybrid and electric vehicle sales in coming years which is anticipated to grow by 2027. The conventional used vehicles have also maintained its dominance however, its overall growth during 2022- 2027 is slower as compared to electric vehicles. The demand for used vehicle has increased by a major 46% and will further increase in the future.

2. Focusing on Expanding Digital Presence can be a game changer for used vehicle selling companies

Most consumers these days make used vehicle buying decision after searching online which necessitates synchronizing online and showroom experiences and sharing product information, offering sales support & servicing online. Online platforms can introduce an additional service wherein consumers can go through all the used vehicle auctions taking place around them or that are scheduled for the future. At present, there is not much used vehicle content on Tik-Tok and Snapchat. There is an increase in the sales of used trucks for about 35% more since digital presence of vehicle dealers and it is expected to be around 10% more in the future. These platforms are suitable for targeting new customers and will help to increase business opportunities for used vehicle operators.

3. Is Partnerships and Collaborations the right way to future growth of used vehicle industry?

Brand authorized/direct dealership agents as well as large multi-brand outlets can…