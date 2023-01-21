Bull sharks maul dolphin: Two Sydney seashores shut, Ironman occasion deserted





CNN

Two popular Sydney beaches were closed Saturday after swimmers witnessed several bull sharks attacking a dolphin, according to Surf Life Saving New South Wales.

The closures led to the canceling of several surfing and Ironman and Ironwoman events.

The dolphin suffered injuries to its tail and was later euthanized, the organization said.

Lifesavers closed Manly and Shelly beaches where hundreds of people had gathered for the Manly Open Classic – a community event including Ironman competitions that were supposed to be held on Saturday.

“Surf lifesavers and lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water and a large surf carnival has been suspended,” the organization wrote in a statement.

Drones operated by Surf Life Saving spotted a number of sharks in the area, it said.

Emily Pettersson told CNN affiliate Channel Nine that she…