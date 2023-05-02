BullWall Launches North American Channel Program to Growing Demand for Ransomwar… – Press Release

Sold 100% Via Channel Partners Throughout Europe, BullWall Blocks Ransomware Attacks in <10 Seconds. 77% of Organizations That Took Ransomware Assessments Became Customers in 2022

BullWall, global leaders in ransomware containment, today introduced its North American Channel Partner Program in support of its fully automated last line of defense against ransomware now used in many European mission critical enterprises. BullWall also today announced its launch in the North American Market and announced new executive appointments.

Chris Byrne, Sales Director at Avoira, said: “We’ve seen time and again that ransomware breaks through endpoint and AV defenses, and directly targets file share resources. Once it breaks through, every second counts and the network is often seized within mere minutes. BullWall shuts down ransomware attacks in under ten seconds – remarkable, but true!”

BullWall, which has enjoyed strong success in Europe since 2016 and launched today in the North American market, thwarts file encryption and data exfiltration attempts in seconds, before damage can be done. It continuously monitors file shares, application servers and database servers in the cloud and in the data center. It automatically activates an isolation and containment protocol for compromised users and devices that initiate abnormal encryption – typically in under ten seconds.

BullWall will sell 100% through sales channel partners and integrators in the North American market, and the channel program introduced today features: