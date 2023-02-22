Burberry’s new artistic director Daniel Lee makes his debut at London Vogue Week

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNNLondon

Designer Daniel Lee made his debut as Burberry’s new chief creative officer on Monday night inside a packed, purpose-built venue under the shadow of London’s Oval stadium — the home of cricket, a quintessentially British sport. Other classic hallmarks of Brand Britain came early on, in the form of dreary weather-battling hot water bottles and thick blankets on each seat. Hot toddies were also served to guests before the show.

The highly-anticipated event, attended by VIPs including Naomi Campbell, Bianca Jagger, Skepta and Anna Wintour, marked a homecoming for the boy from Bradford, West Yorkshire, who previously held the top creative role at Italian label Bottega Veneta.

Speaking to press backstage, Lee said he wanted to “celebrate what’s great about the country.”

“What’s unique about London and why I’m so happy to be back here is I’m so inspired all the time. When you walk down the street you see people from so many different walks of…