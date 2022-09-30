Burkina Faso: Heavy gunfire in Ouagadougou, troopers on streets, witnesses say



Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Reuters

—



Heavy gunfire was heard coming from the main military camp and some residential areas of Burkina Faso’s capital early on Friday morning, Reuters reporters said.

Several armed soldiers were seen taking positions along the main avenue leading to the presidency. Soldiers were also seen blocking access to administrative buildings and the national television, which has stopped broadcasting, Reuters reporters said.

A spokesman for the military government was unreachable.

The military junta took power in a coup on Jan. 24, ousting President Roch Kabore and dissolving the government.

In his first statement at the time, coup leader Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba vowed to restore security after years of violence carried out by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

But attacks persist and the…